Real Madrid, steadily becoming the strongest football side at the moment under Zinedine Zidane, seems to be winning the race in signing the most highly-rated players in football at the moment.

Several reports surfaced on Tuesday July 25 claiming that Los Blancos have agreed a 'deal in principle' with AS Monaco over the transfer of Kylian Mbappe. The reported fee in question is worth a staggering €180m (£161m).

Yes, you read that right. If the transfer does go through, it results in the biggest signing made by any club in the history of football. Needless to say, the exit of Karim Benzema from Real Madrid also becomes imminent.

Monaco however may have acted swiftly in quashing all the reports, fact remains a major development might have indeed taken place over the transfer of Mbappe.

After the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, PSG and a host of other European clubs failed miserably in the pursuit of the French forward, the Zidane influence may have done it for Mbappe. Reports from Spain on the day have claimed that the 18-year-old's weekly salary at Santiago Bernabeu could be an unbelievable £200k, that too after tax.

The reported length of contract: Six seasons.

AS Monaco are in troubled waters now, and their frustration looks real. Why wouldn't it be? The French side lost three of their biggest stars in Tiemoué Bakayoko (to Chelsea), Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva (both to Manchester City) this summer.

On top of that, Thomas Lemar continues being an Arsenal trasfer target while they are desperately holding on to Kylian Mbappe.

The constant interest for Mbappe from the European giants has left AS Monaco utterly angry now and they are even contemplating approaching FIFA and the French Football League to deal with the out-of-hand situations.

The club decided to bring out a statement days back:

"AS Monaco regretfully notice that 'important' European football clubs made contacts with Kylian Mbappe (and his entourage) without its authorisation.

"AS Monaco want to remind to these clubs that such actions are contrary to the article 211 of the Administrative regulation of the French Football League (Ligue de Football Professionnel) and to the article 18.3 of the Regulation of the Status and the Transfer of the Players of FIFA.

"To put an end to this unacceptable situation, AS Monaco consider asking the French Football League (Ligue de Football Professionnel) and the Fifa to commit disciplinary procedures against clubs offenders."

