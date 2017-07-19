The nepotism debate started with Karan Johar's 'Koffee with Karan' when Kangana Ranaut came to the show and called Karan Johar the 'flag bearer of nepotism'. Though, we thought it ended there, the remarks didn't go well with the filmmaker who, along with Varun Dhawan and Saif Ali Khan, shouted out loud that 'nepotism rocks' at the IIFA awards.

Soon, many Bollywood celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana and others gave their opinion on the issue. Even though, Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar already apologised for the incident, the debate continues.

Here is what the celebs have to say about nepotism:

Ranbir Kapoor

The Kapoor family son whose family has been in the film industry for almost 9 decades doesn't shy away from the fact that he is a "product of nepotism". In fact, he further went on to say that if tomorrow he has kids, he would like to provide them with the same platform as his family gave it to him.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is one of the top actresses in the industry now and has reached the position with her sheer talent and hard work. The 'Phillauri' actress was launched by Aditya Chopra and starred opposite ShahRukh Khan in her first movie.

So, when Sharma was asked about the nepostism issue she stated, "First of all, every actor has her own journey in Bollywood. Moreover, if you are good at your work, people will show interest to collaborate with you, irrespective of your background. Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra and all of us were not from the film industry! So being an outsider, I never faced nepotism."

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is another star kid who is making it big in Bollywood and has been launched by Karan Johar. Though there is no denying that she is in the industry as a result of nepotism, the fact that she has talent cannot be denied either. From Highway to Udta Punjab, she proved it why she deserves to be in the industry.

So, when the 24-year-old actress was asked about nepotism she said, "I think a star kid can get that first film due to nepotism. But to constantly get films just because you belong to a filmi family is not possible. I am aware people do struggle to make a mark in the industry, but it's not right to blame nepotism. I didn't plan my birth in the Bhatt family. I can't change that and today, I am successful not just because my family is famous, but also because I have worked hard and you can't take it away from me."

Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor and singer Ayushmann Khurrana made a name for himself in the entertainment industry after powerful performances in films like 'Vicky Donor' and 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', despite being an 'outsider'.

Khurrana, in an event, said that the word 'nepotism' is overused nowadays and that it should not be over-hyped. The actor revealed, "Be it directors, producers or new actors as in every six months, a new actor gets launched."

Sushant Singh Rajput

The television actor Sushant Singh Rajput has already made a name in the industry and was highly praised for his acting in 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story'. Making a name in a huge industry like this without a Godfather is something, so when he was asked about the burning topic of nepotism he clearly said, "I think nepotism can co-exist with the idea of encouraging new talent from outside of the film industry. I, being an outsider, got the opportunity and luxury of choices to choose the film that I wanted to do. So I have no complaints. But having said that, if new talents won't get a chance, and only the practice of nepotism continues, then the industry will collapse in some time."

Vidya Balan

Kahaani actress Vidya Balan took a neutral stance about nepotism as the actress too is an outsider and without a Godfather in the industry but yet carved a niche for herself with her own talent. The actress stated, "Kangana feels that way. To each his own. Everyone has different experiences. I am no one to comment but my experiences are different."

Arjun Kapoor

Star kid Arjun Kapoor commented on the much-publicised nepotism debate by stating that talent is the main criteria. Though he hinted on the fact that the he got the platform because of his dad for sure but everyone gets just one chance, after that, it depends on the work of the person. According to him, no one offers work to someone because of his/her surname, Time of India mentioned.