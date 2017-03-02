Director Arivazhagan has joined hands with Arun Vijay for his fourth venture Kuttram 23. He has roped in Mahima Nambiar to play the female lead in the Tamil film, which has Thambi Ramaiah, Vamsi Krishna, Aravind Akash, Vijayakumar and others in the supporting cast.

Bhaskaran KM has handled the cinematography, while Bhuvan Srinivasan has edited the flick. Vishal Chandrasekhar has churned out two good songs in Pori Vaithu and Thoduvaanam.

Story:

Kuttram 23 is based on a true incident recorded in Rajesh Kumar's novel– a medical investigative thriller. The movie deals with child abduction. The movie will also show technology is a double-edged sword in the field of medicine and expose how it can be misused. Arun Vijay plays the role of an Assistant Commissioner named Vetrimaaran, a subtle and not-so-loud character.

He is a powerful and intelligent cop, who investigates one of the biggest cases of his life. His journey will be narrated with surprising twists and turns in two hours. Will this be a feather in his Arun Vijay's cap and bring the director closer to his dreams of working with Vijay and Ajith?

Find the viewers' verdict below: