There is a huge sense of excitement among WWE lovers, and more importantly, Kurt Angle fans as the wrestler could be making a sensational return. The wrestler might be involved in a mega event, something like the Summerslam or the Survivor series. The fans would love to see him in action as soon as possible.

If it turns out to be true, his famous Angle Slam would be on full show. Besides his skills inside the ring, his theme song, which is popular, will once again be chanted by the fans when he walks towards the ring.

Angle feels there is a 'possibility' of his return, but there is nothing much to talk about at this point of time.

"I have not had a physical yet, and I do not expect to return to the ring until we have something more in detail of what they want me to do down the line," Daily Star quoted

"Is there a possibility? Oh yeah, there is a definite possibility and I think more likely it will happen. I am sure it will happen eventually. But I just do not know and I have not taken a physical."

Angle was only inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year and looks after the Monday Night Raw in the capacity of a general manager.

The wrestler quit WWE in 2006 breaking hearts of his fans. He was one of the most loved and popular wrestlers at the time and had a strong fan following.

Angle had joined the WWE after an incredible gold medal win in 1996. From there on, the American became one of the best WWE stars, winning a number of titles and mega matches.

His return will make the battle inside the ring for WWE titles even more interesting.