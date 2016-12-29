At least five coaches of Kurla-Ambernath local train derailed between Kalyan-Vitthalwadi at 5:53 am on Thursday that led to disruption of train services in Central Railway. There were no injuries reported and the services on Kalyan-Karjat line were suspended.

The Central Railway said, "The incident happened at 5.53 am on Karjat-bound line."

Operations on the line were later restored around 8 am. However, several trains were diverted leading to delays.

22105 CST-Pune Indrayani Express was diverted through Diva-Panvel-Karjat after KurlaAmbernath local derailment.

The Central Railways requested local Municipal Corporation to run extra buses between Kalyan and Ambernath in the wake of Kurla-Ambernath local derailment.

Trains CST-Pune Deccan Queen and CST-Pune Intercity Express were cancelled on Thursday after the derailment.

The derailment took place a day after a Ajmer-Sealdah express derailed while crossing a bridge near Rura Railway Station in Kanpur Rural district of Uttar Pradesh. Two people died and more than 40 people were injured. Fifteen coaches of the train got derailed near Kanpur. Eight of the passengers were in a critical state.

Two coaches of the train toppled off the bridge and fell into the canal. Preliminary reports said that the incident took place due to dense fog. The accident took place around 5.20 am.

"Our coach tilted to one side. I jumped out and saw a few coaches were derailed," said one of the passengers to Associated Press. Rail traffic between Etawah and Kanpur was affected after the accident.