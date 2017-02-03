After Raees and Kaabil, Indian viewers will now be treated to Jackie Chan's Kung Fu Yoga on February 3. The film, which also stars Sonu Sood, Amrya Dastur and Disha Patani, has already released in China and has received a wonderful response.

The movie, which is part of a three-film agreement signed between India and China during President Xi Jinping's visit to India two years ago, has premiered in India a day before its release. The special screening was attended by many celebrities and they have lauded the movie on social media.

Chan has a huge number of fans in the country. He recently visited India with Sood and Patani to promote Kung Fu Yoga. Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Tiger Shroff and Kangana Ranaut are among the celebrities who visited Chan during his movie's press conference in Mumbai.

Chan had also promoted his film with Sood on the popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Chan's wit and Kapil's English made the episode a laugh riot. Critics have already appreciated the movie, highlighting Chan's Bollywood dance act. Now, the celebrities have also shared their views on social networking site after watching the movie.

