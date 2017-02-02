Director Stanley Tong's Chinese-Indian co-production Kung Fu Yoga starring Jackie Chan, Sonu Sood, Zhang Yixing, Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur has received positive reviews from audience around the world.

Kung Fu Yoga is an action-adventure comedy film and director Stanley Tong has also written the script for the movie. The Chinese-Indian co-production of Taihe Entertainment and Shinework Pictures, which also reunites Jackie Chan with director Stanley Tong, is about an ancient treasure hunt in India.

Jack is a renowned archaeology professor and along with his team, he sets out on a grand quest to locate a lost ancient Indian treasure when they are ambushed by a team of mercenaries and left for dead. Jack has a vast knowledge of history and kung fu. How he leads his team to beat the mercenaries to the treasure and save an ancient culture forms the crux of this breakneck action-comedy thriller.

Jackie Chan has delivered a brilliant performance, which is the highlight of Kung Fu Yoga. Sonu Sood, Zhang Yixing, Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur have also done good jobs, which are also the big attractions of the movie. Other artistes have also done justice to their roles, say audience.

Kung Fu Yoga has brilliant production values and picturisation, background score and choreography of action are the attractions on the technical front, say the movie buffs. But some filmgoers feel that the CGI works are not up to the mark. We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter.

Here is the LIVE update of Kung Fu Yoga movie review by audience:

CËSS DÜMLÂÖ ‏@iamprettycessy

Done watching #KungFuYoga Such an amazing movie wala pareng kupas si Jacki Chan

黃 愛 莎 ‏@HwangAySha

#KungFuYoga is a must watch movie!!! it was immensely entertaining esp the last part!! lol.

Rachel ‏@YixingMyForever

Watched #KungFuYoga and my baby yixing OHGHADDD IM DEFINITELY GONNA WATCH IT AGAIN, he's so handsome❤Jackie Chan a living legend

sirius_green ‏@araikmal

Watched #KungFuYoga and feel like out of place. It was just three of us, me mom and lil sis which are not chinese. cute #Lay #zhangyixing

RawBirth ‏@Robert_Madriaga

Good laughs! Jackie chan is jackie chan. Brought back childhood memories of his movies #KungFuYogaPHPremiere #KungFuYoga I can imagine a @vicegandako movie like this.

Karl Mark Egoc ‏@The_Thinker2016

United and create happiness with the batch. Kung Fu Yoga is best comedy action movie for this year. Welcome back Mr. Chan. #KungFuYoga

Clair de Lay ‏@unicornsky07

Just watched #KungfuYoga w/ boyfriend. He complimented Yixing's acting ☺️☺️. The movie's extremely enjoyable too. We had a good laugh! was afraid I'd be late 4 the movie as I dismissed my class 30 min before it started . entered the theater and majority are elderly They found Xiaoguang funny and cute too, laughing at every silly thing he does or says in the movie. Xiaoguaangg

Marul ‏@marul_m

yup, #KungFuYoga is stupid, illogical, bad act, so-so CGI, overkill scoring....but hey, it's FUUUNNN when 62yrs old Jackie doing his thing!

The Movie Buff ‏@damoviebuff