Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya — starring Dheeraj Dhoopar (Karan Luthra) and Shraddha Arya (Preeta Arora) — has been ruling the TRP (Television Rating Point) charts since its inception. It has even overshadowed its parent show Kumkum Bhagya, which continues to be one of the viewers' favourite series.

Now, it seems the Kundali Bhagya makers want to keep the viewers engaged with interesting twists and turns.

Kumkum Bhagya: Will Pragya aka Munni get exposed by Tanu?

According to an India-Forums report, the makers have roped in Sanjay Gagnani of Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka fame to spice up the upcoming track. The actor, who has agreed to be part of the show, will be seen in a different avatar although nothing has been revealed about his role.

With this, it looks like the makers of Kundali Bhagya are on a roll and in no mood to lose the top slot in the rating chart.

While Kumkum Bhagya revolves around the life of Abhi Mehra (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Pragya Mehra (Sriti Jha) and their on-and-off relationship, Kundali Bhagya focuses on the story of Pragya's two sisters Preeta and Srishti and their attempt to reunite with their mother Sarla.

Kumkum Bhagya is the second show on Indian Television to have a spin-off after Star Plus launched the first ever spin-off of their popular show, Ishqbaaaz, titled Dil Bole Oberoi. Dil Bole Oberoi, however, got merged with the parent show after a couple of months of its run.