Shraddha Arya, who is popular for her portrayal of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, has a treat for her fans.

The actress has shared a fun-filled video where she along with her girl gang were seen grooving to Piya Piya O Piya Piya from Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega.

Wrapped in towels, the girls tried to imitate the iconic steps of Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerjee, but things didn't go as planned and the actress got struck in the face.

Celebs often engage their fans with such videos. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame was a couple of days ago seen matching steps with an alien on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Kundali Bhagya was merged with its parent show Kumkum Bhagya during the Holi celebration episode.

The two-hour-long episode saw viewers' favorite Pragya (Sriti Jha) and Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) from Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya lead pair Preetha and Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) sharing screen space. They not only celebrated the festival of colors with the viewers but also entertained them with romantic dance performances.

Karan and Preetha confessed their love for each other and shared some cute romantic moments under the influence of bhaang (a Holi-special drink made of cannabis). Kumkum Bhagya's Abhi and Pragya joined them in the celebrations and together all the celebrities made the special episode a memorable one.

Commenting on the Holi special episode, actor Manit Joura aka Rishabh of Kundali Bhagya told Times Now: "Special episodes where we get a chance to perform alongside teams from different shows are always very exciting since we get an opportunity to meet and interact with other actors of the Zee fraternity and present something different to the audience. The change in location also refreshes our mind."