Actress Soumya (Sou) Sadanandan had impressed the audience with her performance as Neethu, Namitha Pramod's character Nithya's sister in romantic entertainer Ormayundo Ee Mukham in 2014.

In 2017, Sou's name was again heard when she bagged the 64th National Film Award for Malayalam documentary Chembai.

Now, the actress-turned-filmmaker has announced her first feature film in Malayalam with Kunchacko Boban and Thondimuthalum Driksaakshiyum-fame Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles. Though much details are not revealed on the project, the makers of the yet-to-be-titled project have invited talented musicians to send interesting music tracks.

"Having grown up listening to beautiful film songs, as much as I aspired to make good cinema, I aspired for my cinema to have evergreen songs too! We are super excited to invite "soulful tracks" which would for sure be a treat for anyone and everyone for like ever!!! It can be of any genre! Expecting all of yours prayers & support! Prardhikanam.. koode undavanam [please pray and support us].. Please share and let some amazing music talents reach us through you ☺," Sou posted on Facebook.

Aspiring musicians can email their tracks, belonging to any genre of music, to "musicforsou@gmail.com" or send to phone numbers 9633312758 or 7736473323 through Whatsapp.

Meanwhile, the upcoming movie is the production venture of United Global Media and Ananya Films. While Tony Madathil has penned the story and screenplay of the film, Din Nath Puthenchery will be writing the lyrics of the movie's songs. The team is expected to announce details on other cast and crew in the coming days.