Kunal Kemmu has been fined by Mumbai police for riding a bike without a helmet. However, the actor has been praised for accepting his mistake and apologizing for it.

Kunal himself shared pictures that show him riding a bike without a helmet. In the caption, the Go Goa Gone actor said that it was "embarrassing" to see such pictures doing the rounds on social media. He apologized, saying that he doesn't want to set a wrong example.

"I have seen this picture out there and honestly it's very embarrassing given I love bikes and ride regularly and always with a helmet and some more gear but whether it's a long ride or just next door a helmet should always be worn.apologies I don't want to set the wrong example! [sic]," he tweeted with the photos.

Soon, Mumbai police replied to the post on Twitter, saying that an e-challan has been dispatched to his address. Kunal also accepted the same politely.

"@kunalkemmu You love bikes, we love every citizen's safety. And we wish a regret could avert mishaps! Hope next time the realisation won't be an afterthought! An e - challan has been dispatched [sic]," the Twitter handle of Mumbai police posted.

He replied saying, "Agreed and and accepted".

For this tweet only one word



RESPECT — Smm Mehul Jain (@1248PLC) March 21, 2018

That's a great thing dude.... Simply loved your honesty for this... Pls try to make Go Goa Gone part 2.. I simply loved that movie... And your love for Zombies.. He he he — Animesh Bhattacharya (@animeshbhatta01) March 21, 2018

What a nice personality man..... — KristiTheFanOfTiger (@kristi_of) March 21, 2018

Thats nice gesture.. — Squirrel_of_Ram? (@Squirrel_Soul) March 21, 2018

While Kunal's fans appreciated the actor for his humble gesture, many others following the Mumbai police handle started questioning the latter on certain grounds.

Some pointed out how the Mumbai police could issue e-challan to Kunal without knowing the location of the picture and his bike number plate. They raised such questions as number plate of the bike was not visible in the photos. However, Mumbai police soon shared details of the e-challan too.

Wonder which registration number of the vehicle was the challah dispatched to?! — Loading... (@naufalmo0sa) March 21, 2018

How come you did not require location or number plate to issue eChallan. For others you always require location and number. — Prakash Sawant (@Prakash_Sawant) March 21, 2018

Please check the attached details of the challan pic.twitter.com/M6f1CUNwu9 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 21, 2018

Few months ago, Varun Dhawan was also issued an e-challan by the Mumbai police in a similar fashion. The Badlapur actor was fined for leaning out of his car to click a selfie with a fan sitting in an adjacent auto-rickshaw. Varun was also not wearing the seat belt.

The Mumbai police tweeted out pictures of the same with a strict tweet saying, "@Varun_dvn These adventures surely work on D silver screen but certainly not on the roads of Mumbai! U have risked ur life,ur admirer's & few others. V expect better from a responsible Mumbaikar & youth icon like U! An E-Challan is on d way 2 ur home. Next time, V will B harsher [sic]"

Accepting his fault, Varun tweeted back saying, "My apologies. Our cars weren't moving since we were at a traffic signal and I didn't want to hurt the sentiment of a fan but next time I'll keep safety in mind and won't encourage this. [sic]"