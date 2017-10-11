Kunal Kemmu is over the moon ever since his wife Soha Ali Khan gave birth to baby daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on September 29. The new dad is really enjoying his fatherhood. He was seen spending some quality time with his little bundle of joy.

Though the actor is quite busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Golmaal Again, he took out some time to enjoy a candid father-daughter moment, which was captured by Soha and posted on her Instagram. Kunal is seen holding his daughter in his hands looking adorably at her.

Bliss ❤️ A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Oct 11, 2017 at 5:18am PDT

Kunal also the first one to share the news of his daughter's birth on the social media platforms.

The couple were on cloud nine when it comes to welcoming their first child on the auspicious day of Navratri (Mahanavami).

He also announced the name of his little daughter on Twitter and thanked his fans and well-wishers for their blessings.

Kunal and Soha made their first appearance with their baby daughter after the new mother was discharged from hospital.

Soha's brother Saif Ali Khan couldn't contain his happiness and excitement at becoming an uncle for the first time, and her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan was also thrilled to welcome the little one.

Saif and Kareena recently went to meet Inaaya but Taimur couldn't meet her as the little one was sleeping at the time.