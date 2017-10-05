The storyline of Kumkum Bhagya has for the longest time been revolving around Pragya (Sriti Jha) exposing Alia (Shikha Singh) and Tanu (Leena Jumani).

Despite multiple failed attempts, the protagonist remains firm in her mission to unmask the antagonists.

In the latest development on the show, Alia told Tanu her plan of becoming the owner of the Mehra house and rule the family as her servants.

She then handed over the property papers to Munni and asked her to get them signed from Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia). Pragya (impersonating Munni) tried to dissuade Alia from getting the papers signed, but the latter started suspecting her.

Pragya was left worried, and had to start planning how to stop Abhi from signing the papers. Unfortunately, Alia and Tanu kept an eye on her, which made things even more difficult for the protagonist.

Just when Abhi was about to sign the papers, Pragya in an attempt to prevent him from committing the mistake interrupted him by asking him to check the pen. She then asked him to read the papers before signing, but Abhi refused.

While Pragya was making her plans, Alia was dreaming about her revenge and how Abhi had made a fool of himself because of his unconditional love for Pragya.

A panicked Pragya then decided to destroy the papers by spilling coffee on them, but the plan failed when Tanu stopped her by holding her hand.

It now remains to be seen if Tanu and Alia learn the truth about Pragya aka Munni.