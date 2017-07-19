Here's a recap for fans of Kumkum Bhagya who missed the Tuesday's episode (July 18).

Tanu (Leena Jumani) managed to distract Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) who was questioning her regarding her intentions to enter the Mehra mansion so that Aaliya (Shikha Singh) could sneak out of Abhi's room.

Kumkum Bhagya daily recap: Tanu informs Abhi that Pragya is alive

Later, Aaliya informed Tanu that Munni (Sriti Jha) had agreed to help them after she threatened to harm the latter's niece and nephews.

The next day, Abhi and Purab visited the doctor in her clinic enquiring about Pragya's (Sriti Jha) health. They heaved a sigh of relief when the doctor said that Pragya was healing but it might take some time as she had hurt her head.

While Abhi was happy with the news, he soon received a call from Dadi who informed him that Munni was nowhere to be found in the house. This left Abhi in shock.

Sriti Jha/Instagram

On the other hand, Munni is seen to have reached the hospital where Chutka had been treated. As soon as she reached, Munni got to know that a lady was willing to help her by treating Chutka in a better hospital.

Munni received a call from the lady and agreed to shift Chutka to another hospital. The hospital staff then transferred the patient with her consent. But it was only later that Munni realised that Chutka might have got kidnapped.