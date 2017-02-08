The makers of Zee TV's most popular show Kumkum Bhagya are set to introduce a surprising twist in the upcoming episodes. Pragya (Sriti Jha), who usually dons traditional dresses on the show, is set for a sexy transformation.

The actress will sport a black body-hugging dress as part of the ongoing track where Rocky humiliates her for being old-fashioned and Purab, with whom she was set to get engaged, calls off the engagement.

Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) will then come to Pragya's rescue and convince her to get a makeover. Abhi will make her a modern-day girl. Pragya's new look will shock everyone at Abhi and Tanu's bachelor party.

While Sriti will be seen in the new sexy avatar on the show for the first time, the actress, who wears traditional Indian outfits off-screen as well, has been experimenting with bold looks of late.

Sriti recently posted a just-out-of-bed picture on Instagram, in which she was seen in a short dress. The actress also shared a funky picture showing her with coloured hair. She took everyone by surprise when a picture of her wearing a bikini during her New Year holiday in Thailand surfaced online.

Fans find it quite refreshing to see Sriti, who plays a nerdy character on the show, in a different look and probably this is the reason the makers of the show have decided to include the new look of Pragya for the audience.