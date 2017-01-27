Shabir Ahluwalia, who plays the lead role of Abhi Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya, is currently on a break from work. The actor along with his wife and actress Kanchi Kaul, has flown down to Maldives.

Both the actors have been sharing pictures from their trip on Instagram and going by the pictures, it seems they are having a great time together.

Shabir and Kanchi, who got married in 2011, became proud parents for a second time in February last year. The couple has a three-year-old son, Azai.

While Shabir is currently one of the most sought after television actors, Kanchi too plans to make a comeback on TV this year. The actress, who gained oodles of weight during her pregnancy, has also shed 25 kilos and regained her shape.

Recently, Shabir's on-screen lover Sriti Jha aka Pragya went for a vacation to Thailand during the new year. Sriti looked quite hot in the photo, which was posted on Instagram by her co-star Leena Jumani, who accompanied the actress on the trip. Besides Sriti and Leena, the picture also showed Sriti's rumoured boyfriend Kunal Karan Kapoor and former Kumkum Bhagya actor Arjit Taneja.

#50shadesofblue #roomwithaview #perfecteverything #chevalblancrandheli #maldives A photo posted by Shabir Ahluwalia (@shabirahluwalia) on Jan 26, 2017 at 7:54pm PST #momentsbecomememories #beyondwords #roomwithaview A photo posted by Shabir Ahluwalia (@shabirahluwalia) on Jan 26, 2017 at 5:07am PST #timetodive #lovingit #paradise A photo posted by kanchikaul (@kanchikaul) on Jan 27, 2017 at 12:28am PST

