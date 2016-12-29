Sriti Jha aka Pragya of Kumkum Bhagya, who usually dons tradition outfits both on and off-screen, seems to be in a mood to experiment these days. The actress shared a picture of hers on Instagram in which where she looks quite trendy with colored tresses.

Mrunal Thakur of Kumkum Bhagya fame in Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's Thugs of Hindostan?

It's quite refreshing to see a simple Sriti, who plays a nerdy character on the show, in a different look. It also makes one wonder if her transformation has anything to do with the character she portrays on the show.

This is not the first time the actress has donned a new look. Recently, she took her fans by surprise when she posted a "just got out of bed" picture of hers sporting a short dress. Going by her bold look, it seemed Sriti was inspired by her best friend and fashionista Mouni Roy.

Meanwhile, viewers of Kumkum Bhagya will witness a major twist in the storyline when Pragya and Purab (Vin Rana) will be seen getting close in the upcoming episodes.

This will surely leave the viewers in shock as Pragya considers Purab as her brother. However, fans can heave a sigh a relief as the duo will not get closer in reality; instead they will be misunderstood by the family. According to reports, Purab will make an effort to save a kidnapped Pragya, when Alia (Shikha Singh) and Tanu (Leena Jumani) will click pictures of Pragya and Purab in an inappropriate manner to blackmail them later.