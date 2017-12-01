This news will surely disappoint fans of Sriti Jha aka Pragya of Kumkum Bhagya.

The actress has been diagnosed with tuberculosis and that too for the second time in a span of few months, SpotboyE reported.

Sriti is currently enacting a double role on her show – as Pragya and Munni – and this hectic shooting schedule has further taken a toll on her health. However, she has now been advised to take complete rest.

In fact, the actress's latest Instagram posts reveal that she is resting at home and spending time by reading and relaxing with a cup of tea. It remains to be seen if Sriti takes a break from her show due to illness. We wish her a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, on Kumkum Bhagya, Pragya has been on a mission to expose Alia (Shikha Singh) and Tanu (Leena Jumani). Despite multiple failed attempts, the protagonist remains firm in her mission to unmask the antagonists.

The show continues to make it to the top three most watched shows in the television viewership report. In Week 47 (November 18-24) of 2017, Kumkum Bhagya secured the second slot with 7.1 million views, as per BARC (Broadcast Audience Report Council, India) report.

The show's spin-off Kundali Bhagya continues to rule the TV viewership chart with 7.5 million impressions.