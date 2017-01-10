Kumkum Bhagya lead actress Sriti Jha took everyone by surprise when a picture of her wearing a bikini during her New Year holiday in Thailand surfaced online.

Sriti looks quite hot in the photo, which was posted on Instagram by her co-star Leena Jumani, who accompanied the actress on the trip. Leena too is wearing a bikini and looks amazing. Besides Sriti and Leena, the picture also shows Sriti's rumoured boyfriend Kunal Karan Kapoor and former Kumkum Bhagya actor Arjit Taneja.

Before taking the break, the actors had shot some episodes ahead of the New Year's week. "We have kept a bank of episodes ready for the New Year's week so that everyone is able to welcome 2017 with their loved ones. Usually, we have one or two days off but for the first time, the entire team including cast and crew are on leave for four days," a unit member told the Times of India.

Of late, Sriti aka of Kumkum Bhagya, who usually wears traditional Indian outfits both on and off-screen, has been experimenting with bold looks. Fans find it quite refreshing to see Sriti, who plays a nerdy character on the show, in a different look.

She recently posted a just-out-of-bed picture on Instagram, in which she can be seen in a short dress. The actress also shared a funky picture showing her with coloured hair.