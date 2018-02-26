Television actress Shikha Singh, who is currently seen in the hit show Kumkum Bhagya, has filed a police complaint of cheating against an event organizer for non-payment of her dues for an event held in Ghana, West Africa. A case has been filed under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

Shikha, in her complaint, has alleged that an event organizer Deepak Chaturvedi, was to pay her Rs 11.30 lakh for a show he had organized. Chaturvedi had approached her for a show last year and had agreed on a remuneration of Rs 12 lakh, of which Rs 70,000 was paid to her in advance.

The actress had also told the police that the accused had been allegedly evading her for long.

"A probe is underway. The accused is yet to be traced," the Times of India quoted Ganpat Pingle, senior inspector of Chitalsar police station, as saying.

Last month, Shikha was in the news when she filed a complaint against an official from the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Maharashtra, for posting objectionable comments on her Instagram page.

It all started when Shikha shared a picture with her husband Karan Shah and the official commented, "Beautiful. Pl upload some hottest poses with bikini or microminis as new year gift (sic)."

Not someone to let go of such sleazy comments, the actress dared to reveal the man's identity and expose him in public. She gathered proofs by taking screenshots of his Facebook account, profile picture, bio and the comment that he posted on one of her photos on Instagram and then posted them on social media and even submitted it to the police.

The bold actress felt that as a celebrity, it was her responsibility to speak up against such incidents. She had urged men and women who have faced sexual harassment to come out in open against such crimes.

Shikha had been part of several TV shows including Sasural Simar Ka, Na Aana Is Des Laado and Uttaran, besides Kumkum Bhagya where she plays the role of antagonist Aliya.