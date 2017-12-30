Kumkum actress Juhi Parmar and estranged husband Sachin Shroff have reportedly filed for divorce after eight years of marriage.

A few months ago, there were reports that the couple had separated and were planning to legally end their marriage. It was said that Juhi and Sachin had been dealing with a troubled married life for the past couple of years and living separately for over a year. Their four-year-old daughter Samaira resides with her mother.

TV Recap 2017: Juhi Parmar-Sachin Shroff and other TV celebrity breakups and divorces

The reason for the two parting ways has now been revealed. According to a SpotboyE report, Juhi's bad temper and dominating tactics resulted in differences between her and Sachin.

A source told the website that Juhi couldn't change despite efforts by both partners. In fact, the actress' dominating nature distanced Sachin from his family as well.

On the other hand, Sachin was apparently too casual about his work and rejected several offers. Hence, a time came when Juhi had to run the house singlehandedly. Sachin reportedly did not share equal responsibilities in other duties at home as well.

Juhi had received her biggest break in TV industry when she became a household name for her portrayal as Kumkum in Ekta Kapoor's Kumkum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan.

She had also emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 5. The gorgeous actress is currently seen in the mythological show Shani.

Sachin, on the other hand, has worked in popular shows like Balika Vadhu, Banoo Main Teri Dulhan and Saat Phere.