"Where do you go for your honeymoon?" -- this is a question that every newly-married couple will be asked by their family members and friends. While some opt to visit foreign countries for some days just to spend some cozy time together, there might be few others, who do not get enough time to be with each other. If you are a Keralite and fall under the second category, you would be probably searching "best honeymoon destinations in Kerala" on Google the moment you think of your honeymoon.

And yes, a long list will pop up on the screen suggesting Alleppey, Kovalam, Bekel, Kumarakom, Thekkedy, Wagamon and Munnar as the best places to be with your partner. But don't you think these are the common destinations that everybody go to? Even you might have visited these places hundred times before. Then how would they become so special to be called as honeymoon destinations?

Don't you prefer spending time with your spouse in some special and different place that is less heard of? Then Aquatic Floating Resort is a pretty good option. Floating resort? Yes, you read it right. One of the three floors of every individual cottage in this resort is built under water, unlike many other water front resorts that are constructed above the water level. Wouldn't that be a whole new and different experience?

So, you can learn more about this beautiful place that you must visit at least once. Warning: You might even change your mind and become a regular visitor after you visit this resort once.

The beautiful Aquatic Floating Resort with its breathtaking serene beauty itself will attract the tourists, be it newly-wed couples or friends or family. Situated in a 30-acre expanse of backwater body in a beautiful village named Kumbalangi in Kochi, it is an ideal destination for honeymoon and is said to be the first of its kind in India. It has five luxurious floating units with a total of 10 rooms and a restaurant, which serves yummy food. Note: Sea-food dishes are the highlight of this resort. Apart from the good stay and service, the resort also offers plenty of leisure activities like infinity swimming pool, bicycle safari, fishing and spa, among many others.

Does it have reasonable rate?

A luxury floating cottage is available from Rs 7,500 for a couple on a weekday (for one day) and costs approximately Rs 10,500 for a night excluding taxes on weekends.

Now, what are you waiting for? Book the room immediately and enjoy your holidays with your loved ones. Period.

How to reach Aquatic Floating Resort?

Aquatic Floating Resort is approximately 1 hour 22 minutes (49.2 km) from Cochin International Airport, and can be arrived via NH544 and NH66. The resort is just 17 km away from Ernakulam South Railway station.