Of late, The Kapil Sharma Show has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. From host Kapil Sharma's mid-air brawl with co-actor Sunil Grover followed by most of the team members quitting the show to the comedy series struggling to gain its lost TRPs, viewers have been witnessing all.

Did Sunil Grover get offended by Kiku Sharda's comment over low ratings of Supernight with Tubelight?

Now, the show has landed in a fresh controversy, courtesy AAP member Kumar Vishwas. Vishwas had appeared on the show a few days ago and spoke disparagingly about women and also termed them as "objects". He had said: "Jis samay chunav hota hai, to apne colony mein politician logon ko badi dikkat hoti hai...matlab jis ladki se aapka affair chalao uske pati ko bhi jijaji kehna padta hai, jijaji vote de dena samaan to aap le hi gaye (during the time of election, politicians in our colony face a lot of problem as they need to address their mistress' husband as brother-in-law for the sake of getting votes. They have to say brother-in-law give us votes, you have already taken our objects)."

This didn't go well with a Delhi social worker who filed a police complaint against Kumar at Dabri Police Station, West Delhi.

Earlier too Kapil's show had received a lot of backlash from people for objectifying women. Last year, nurses in Amritsar protested against The Kapil Sharma Show for depicting nurses as "loose-character" and "easily available." The show has Rochelle Rao play the character of a "hot" nurse while Kiku Sharda is seen as an overweight nurse.

The protesters had then filed a police complaint and demanded a public apology from Kapil. Effigies of the comedian were also burnt. Later, Kapil clarified saying that the protestors have had some misunderstanding and that the show doesn't intend to hurt anyone's sentiments.

Now, it remains to be seen if the fresh controversy with Vishwas further affects The Kapil Sharma Show or not.

Meanwhile, the show recently welcomed ace comedian Bharti Singh as a new member of the team.