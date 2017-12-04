Domestic smartphone maker Kult, on Monday, launched a new 4G-enabled budget smartphone, which will be exclusively available on Amazon for Rs. 5,999 from December 11.

Kult Ambition is the company's fourth smartphone offering after Kult Beyond, Kult Gladiator and Kult 10, which was launched in 2015 with a price tag of Rs. 7,999.

"Ambition is our third launch within this quarter and is representative of the buoyant consumer sentiment around the brand Kult," Nitesh Gupta, Director of New Product Development at Kult, said in a statement.

The new Kult Ambition smartphone features a 5-inch ON-CELL HD IPS display with 720 x 1280 pixel resolution. The handset is powered by a MediaTek MTK6737 1.25 GHz Quad Core processor, backed with 3GB of RAM.

As for storage, the phone offers a 32GB internal memory capacity that is expandable up to 32GB via microSD card. The device sports a 13MO rear camera and a 5MP front-camera with front and rear flash.

The handset draws power from a 2600mAh battery while other connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The phone also has a rear fingerprint sensor and OTG support.

Kult Ambition comes with a dimension of 145.35mm x 72.7 x 9.1mm and weighs only 160 grams. The phone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, and comes with pre-installed apps like the Amazon.in app, Amazon Prime Video, Opera mini and Go2pay.

"Reiterating our long-term commitment with Kult, we are delighted to offer our customers exclusive access to 'Ambition'. We are confident that this new product addition shall be well received by our customers across the country," Noor Patel, Director of Category Management at Amazon India, said in a statement.

Kult is a smartphone brand from Optiemus group, which also has a licensing agreement with BlackBerry to design, manufacture, market and distribute BlackBerry branded devices in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.