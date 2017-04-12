Pakistan on Monday (April 10) sentenced Indian 'spy' Kulbhushan Jadhav to death for his alleged involvement in 'subversive activities,' after he was arrested from Balochistan in March 2016.

Parliament unites against Pakistan to fight for Kulbhushan Jadhav; here are three options left for the 'spy' in death row

While the Indian government has said that it will do everything possible to save Kulbhushan Jadhav, who will be hanged soon, here is all you need to know about the 'Indian spy.'

Following Jadhav's arrested by Pakistani authorities, a video was circulated in Pakistan media that showed him 'confess' that he was a spy working for RAW and Indian intelligence agency. According to Pakistani authorities, Jadhav was involved in terrorist activities in Balochistan and Karachi. In fact, Jadhav was seen in the video saying that not only was he a part of the Indian Navy, but also directed several activities at the 'behest of RAW.'

But, India has categorically denied all the charges. It is also claimed that the video was fake with many cuts and several parts spliced together.

Jadhav had said that he was recruited by RAW in 2013. But 10 years prior to the recruitment, he had established 'a base' in Iran's Chabahar and often journeyed to Karachi and Balochistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistani officials have claimed that Jadhav had converted to Islam and used to work as an undercover scrap dealer.

According to reports, Iran is also investigating the case as Jadhav was allegedly carrying out operations from Iran.

Jadhav's family claims that he took voluntary retirement from the Navy to start his own business.

Jadhav's father Sudhir retired as an Assistant Commissioner with Mumbai Police. He is the nephew of Subhash Jadhav, who was in-charge of Bandra police station when the hit-and-run case involving Bollywood star Salman Khan was registered in 2002.

While Jadhav was caught with his original passport in Pakistan, he reportedly had obtained another passport from Pune in November 2003. According to the passport number E6934766, Jadhav's name was Hussein Mubarak Patel, who was born in 1968 and joined Navy in 1987. The passport bore an incomplete address.

His friends have said that Jadhav was an elusive person who never attended reunions.