After Pakistan sentenced Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav to death for "spying," Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Monday that the execution is a warning for those "plotting" against the country.

The military court sentenced Jadhav to death for "espionage and sabotage activities." Jadhav was allegedly arrested from Balochistan in 2016. Pakistan claims that he was a Research and Analysis Wing agent and involved in "subversive activities" in the region.

Indian R&AW agent #Kalbushan awarded death sentence through FGCM by Pakistan Army for espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/ltRPbfO30V — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) April 10, 2017

"Jadhav's sentencing by a Pakistani military court was according to the law. Those plotting against Pakistan will not be spared," Asif told Geo TV.

He added that the death sentence given to Jadhav is a "warning to those plotting" against Pakistan. He said that the country would use constitutional force to act against those who are harming the sovereignty of the country.

"Soldiers and civilians of Pakistan have given sacrifices for this country and their sacrifices demand us to give a befitting reply to terrorists and those who aid and facilitate them," Asif said.

Pakistan had released a video "confession" of Jadhav in which he accepted that he was former India Navy officer.

Sushma Swaraj warns Pakistan

India has warned Pakistan that the death sentence to Jadhav would hamper their bilateral ties. The matter was taken up in Parliament on Tuesday, where MEA Sushma Swaraj said, "I would caution Pakistan govt to consider the consequences for our bilateral relationship if they proceed on this matter."

"There is no evidence of wrongdoing by Jadhav. If anything, he is the victim of a plan that seeks to cast aspersions on India to deflect international attention from Pakistan's well-known record of sponsoring and supporting terrorism," Sushma added.

"Under these circumstances, we have no choice but to regard the sentence, if carried out, as an act of pre-meditated murder. The sentence by the Pakistani Military Court was based on concocted charges."

"Let me state clearly that the government and the people of India would view very seriously the possibility that an innocent Indian citizen is facing death sentence in Pakistan without due process and in violation of basic norms of law, justice and international relations. I would caution the Pakistan government to consider the consequences for our bilateral relationship if they proceed on this matter," she added.

Swaraj also criticised the method used to sentence Jadhav as a "farce." "Pakistan military court awarding the death sentence tells us a lot about the farcical nature of the alleged proceedings which have led to indefensible verdict against an innocent kidnapped Indian," she added.

The Parliament was united in its response in condemning Pakistan's move against Jadhav on Tuesday, with multiple MPs from different parties demanding action to save the Indian national from his fateful end.