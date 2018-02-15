BIG FM has associated with Saregama India's film production arm Yoodlee Films to bring it's soon to be released film 'Kuchh Bheege Alfaaz' on the radio as a show with its dedicated Valentine's week offering.

Every night, RJ Alfaaz, the lead protagonist of the film played by actor Zain Khan Durrani, entertains listeners with unexpected stories of love. The show airs from 11pm-12am for the week of 9th Feb -16th Feb.

RJ Alfaaz will also lend his voice to narrate the story of the real-life couple in the video 'Love Isn't Blind'. The short video film will be a blend between the narration of a real-life couple's story and situations enacted by television world's renowned couple Pooja Gor and Raj Singh Arora.

The week-long offering is aimed at enhancing the storytelling experience for viewers across on-air and digital platforms of the network.

Speaking about the video Pooja Gor Said, "At first when I was narrated the story for the video, I thought it was fictional, but I was astonished to hear that it was the story of a real life couple. This story of Santosh and Jyoti just made my belief in love go more stronger. It is definitely going to be a surprise for our fans as they get to see me and Raj together in a Valentine's Day Video."

Speaking about coming on board for the video film, actor Raj Singh Arora said, "The first thing is that this video is directed by my friend Gaurav Bajaj and he instantly said that I want you in this video. My first reaction was no, because I was very scared about playing a visually impaired person as there is a lot of responsibility that comes along as an actor. But then he took me through the entire narration of the story and mentioned a part where they play chess together. Being a chess player myself, that excited me. So that was my first hook as an actor for the video film that I could find something that I could relate to and that's what made me say yes."

The Valentine's week offering will be promoted across social media platforms of BIG FM with Kuchh Bheege Alfaaz and Love Isn't Blind.

Watch the video here: