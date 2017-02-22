Dev Dixit (Shaheer Sheikh) found out Suhana is his daughter in the last episode of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. For a long time, Dev was unaware of the fact that his ex-wife Sonakshi Bose (Erica Fernandes) had conceived a few days before they parted ways and has a beautiful seven-year old daughter.

In the recent episodes, Dev was left wondering about Suhana's relation with Sonakshi after he spotted the former entering the Bose house. He also found that the Bose family was planning for Sourabh and Ronita's marriage and immediately asked Elena to congratulate her brother and talk to them. Elena reminded him of her promise but Dev convinced her that things have changed in the last seven years.

Upon Dev's request, Elena visited the Bose house and everybody was elated to see her after seven long years. Dev, on the other hand, was desperately waiting for Elena, whom he sent to find out about Suhana. However, Sonakshi's father Bejoy realised that Elena had come to spy on them and insulted her. Hurt by the accusation, Elena left the house empty handed.

Dev took it on himself to find the truth about Suhana. He sneaked into the house and found a file from a nursing home in Kolkata, which had Sonakshi's medical reports and details of her pregnancy. He also found Suhana's birth certificate and was extremely happy to learn that he is the father of the child. He rushed to his house and informed the same to Ishwari, who too was happy with it.

Will Dev and Ishwari make an effort to reunite with Sonakshi again or fight for Suhana's custody? How will Sonakshi react to it? Only time will tell.