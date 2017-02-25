A lot happened in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi this week. For fans who missed the recent episodes of the series, here's a recap of this week. (February 20-February 24).

Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) was left wondering about Suhana's relation with Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes) and in his desperate attempt to know more about the little girl, he asked Elena to visit the Bose family in the pretext of congratulating her brother Sourabh for his wedding.

Upon Dev's request, Elena visited the Bose house but Sonakshi's father Bejoy soon realised that Elena had come to spy on them and insulted her. Hurt by the accusation, she left the house without empty handed.

Dev took it on himself to find the truth about Suhana. He sneaked into the Bose house and found Sonakshi's medical reports and details of her pregnancy. He also found Suhana's birth certificate and was extremely happy to learn Suhana is his child.

The next day, Dev met Suhana in her school and told her that he is her father. This left Suhana shocked and terrified and she runs away.

The girl informed her mother Sonakshi about it who then decided to meet Dev. When the ex-couple met, an angry Dev questioned her as to why he was kept unaware of his daughter's existence. He also threatened Sonakshi that he would do anything to get Suhana's custody.

However, when Sonakshi told him that she had come to meet him when Suhana was six months old, it left Dev shocked. She said that keeping her ego aside, she had made an attempt to meet Dev but was asked to leave by the security guard as the family members didn't want to see her again.

Hearing this made Dev extremely angry and he immediately confronted his family about it. Ishwari hesitantly admitted to have not allowed Sonakshi enter the house but was shocked to know that Sonakshi had come to visit them with her child. Dev blamed Ishwari that he could have met Suhana six years ago and his life would have been different.

What's good? Dev met Suhana and Elena made an effort to talk to her family once again. Dev and Sonakshi cleared the misunderstanding over Suhana's existence.

What's bad? Dev bluntly let Suhana know that he is her father, rather than handling the situation carefully. Ishwari didn't allow Sonakshi inside the house when she came to meet Dev six years ago.

Conclusion: Ishwari should resolve her issues with Sonakshi. Dev and Sonakshi should not let Suhana get affected by their messed up relationship.