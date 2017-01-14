Of late, viewers of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi have been witnessing a lot of troubles cropping up in the storyline. For fans, who may have missed the recent episodes of the show, here is a recap of the drama that happened this week (January 9-January 13).

Sonakshi's (Erica Fernandes) parents — Asha and Bejoy Bose – arrived at Dev's (Shaheer Sheikh) house to meet them, when Radha accused them of fooling Dev into investing Rs 5 crore for their son Sourabh's business. Although Bejoy was furious with Radha, he decided not to raise his voice, and urged Dev's mother Ishwari to stop Radha from badmouthing him. Surprisingly, Ishwari supported Radha, leaving Sonakshi's parents stunned.

Just then, Dev and Sonakshi returned from Shimla and were caught in the ugly fight between the family members. Bejoy started screaming that Sourabh never asked for the money and taunted Ishwari. This made Dev furious who, without giving a second thought, slapped Bejoy.

As the Bose family stormed out of the house after the humiliation, Sonakshi too followed them. Dev tried to explain to both Sonakshi and Bejoy that it was by mistake but both the father and daughter refused to talk to him.

Later, the Bose family decided to return the huge amount to Dev, and Sonakshi promised to do so. She mortgaged the house and soon approached Ishwari with the cheque. Ishwari told Sonakshi that by returning the money, she was insulting her, but Sonakshi remained adamant saying that it was the matter of her family's self-respect. This also resulted in a huge showdown between Dev and Sonakshi.

Soon after, Ishwari, who was deeply upset with Sonakshi, told the latter that she and Dev should get separated. While Sonakshi was still in shock with what Ishwari said, Dev too told her that he should have not fallen for her and asked her to leave the house.

As if these troubles were not enough, Dev's brother Vicky threw the Bose family out of their house using eviction papers, without Dev's knowledge. Later, Ishwari handed over the prenuptial agreement that she got made before Sonakshi and Dev's marriage to Dev and asked him to choose between his wife and his family. While Dev was unaware of his signature on the papers, Sonakshi was shocked to see his signature and decided to sign the agreement.

What's good? Sonakshi decided to support her family after the insult. The Bose family returning the money for the sake of their self-respect.

What's not? Dev slapped his father-in-law. His anger made him throw Sonakshi out of the house and break the relationship.

Conclusion: Rather than adding on to the misunderstanding between Dev and Sonakshi, they should sort out their issues at the earliest.