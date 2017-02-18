A lot happened in the story of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi this week. For fans who missed the recent episodes of the series, here is a recap of the drama that happened this week (February 13-February 17).

Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) gets jealous on seeing Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes) and Jatin together. He stalks them and gathers all of Jatin's professional and personal details. Dev fumes with anger on learning that Jatin is a divorcee and wants to marry Sonakshi.

Golu introduces Dev to his classmate Suhana and there is an instant connection. Dev finds Suhana adorable and her presence reminds him of Sonakshi. One day, when Dev goes to pick Golu from his school, he notices that Jatin came to take Suhana with him.

This makes Dev think that Suhana is Jatin's daughter. The next day, when Dev sees Jatin and Sonakshi with Suhana, it confuses him further. He decides to follow them in his bike and gets shocked seeing Suhana enter the Bose family's house. Suhana continuously talks about Dev, referring to him as Golu's chacha, to Sonakshi and the latter assures her that she would like to meet him soon.

This makes him want to know about Sonakshi and Suhana's relation. Just then, Dev notices the Bose family talking about Sourabh and Ronita's marriage. He immediately calls Elena and asks her to congratulate her brother and talk to them, but Elena reminds him of her promise. Dev tries to explain that things have changed in the last seven years.

On the other hand, Ishwari and Sonakshi have an encounter and the former once again accuses her of spoiling her son's life when they were married and now creating havoc by returning in their lives. Dev's mother asks Sonakshi to stay away from them, but is taken aback when Sonakshi calls her Mrs Dixit and warns the elderly lady that she no longer can raise her voice against her.

What's good? Dev asks Elena to talk to her family. Suhana bonded with Dev.

What's bad? Ishwari continues to blame Sonakshi for her son's misery. Dev spies on Sonakshi and Jatin.

Conclusion: Sonakshi should let Suhana meet her father before Dev finds the truth himself and creates ruckus.