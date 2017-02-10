Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is set to undergo a change in its timeslot. The show, featuring Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes, which airs at the 9:30 pm-10 pm slot, has been shifted to the 10 pm-10:30 pm slot.

Ardent viewers of the show who may have been disappointed with the news, can heave a sigh of relief as the change in the programming is just for a day.

Beyhadh, which is currently revolving around Maya (Jennifer Winget) and Arjun's (Kushal Tandon) wedding, will be telecasting a special one hour episode on February 10. The show, which airs at the 9 pm slot, will be extended till 10 pm on the said date.

Hence, the channel has decided to push Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi to a different timeslot so that fans don't miss their favourite show, even if for a single day.

Meanwhile on Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Sonakshi (Erica) occupied Dev's (Shaheer) office after Vicky sold half the space to her. Soon after, Income Tax officers barged into Dev's office and informed him that the company was involved in some illegal work. While Dev was shocked to learn about it, Sonakshi came forward and said that it was she who had informed the Income Tax department about black marketing being carried out in Dev's company. Unable to provide an explanation regarding the allegation, the tax officers sealed Dev's office.

There were reports that Ankit Gupta, who was last seen in Begusarai, will soon enter the show and create further trouble in Sonakshi and Dev's relationship.