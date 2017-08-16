Popular television show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi (KRPKAB) is coming to an end. The new-age romantic drama starring two good looking and talented actors – Shaheer Sheikh (Dev) and Erica Fernandes (Sonakshi) – will air its last episode on August 22.

The impeccable chemistry between the leads, the realistic drama, the superb acting skills of Supriya Pilgaonkar and other supporting cast, made the show a success in its initial period.

However, owing to more fans opting to watch the show on Youtube rather than on television, the Television Rating Points (TRPs) of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi started dropping considerably. The poor rating resulted in the show getting off air.

Yash Patnaik, producer of the show, had told Mid-Day: "I wish more fans had watched it on the channel, rather than on YouTube. The TRP ratings were falling. With a 0.4 rating, what can you expect? The channel had to take a call. The lower the ratings, the lesser the advertising revenue generated for the channel."

Meanwhile, the team wrapped up the shoot recently. Some pictures from the last day have surfaced online where the team is seen cutting cakes besides sharing a heart-warming message to their fans.

Erica posted a picture on Instagram and expressed her gratitude to fans. "All good things must come to a new beginning ! So ..Here we are .. shooting our last few days for a show that was a breath of fresh air, which was so relatable and that not only made our entire unit one big family but also helped us in making a special connection with you guys.



Apart from my wonderful team i would like to thank each and everyone of you who made this show so special. And may this show always be remembered for this uniqueness. #krpkab"