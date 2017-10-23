Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi co-stars Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes are rumoured to have got engaged in real life.

A SpotboyE report says that the two got engaged in a secret ceremony in the presence of a few family members and close friends a couple of days before Diwali.

Although the news will definitely leave Shaheer and Erica's fans excited, the latter has refuted the report. "It's not true, just a rumour," Erica told the website.

The reports of the two having an affair are doing the rounds for over a year now, but both the actors have never admitted to being in a relationship. However, their social media pages speak volumes of their fondness for each other.

Reports had also claimed that Shaheer and Erica had parted ways earlier this year and are not on talking terms. However, Erica rubbished the reports saying that they are baseless.

Meanwhile, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi is set to go off air soon. The cast has already shot their last episode.

The impeccable chemistry between leads Shaheer and Erica, the realistic drama, the superb acting skills of Supriya Pilgaonkar and other supporting cast of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi had made the show a success.