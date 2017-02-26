Kuala Lumpur airport declared free from toxic chemicals after Kim Jong-nam assassination

Kuala Lumpur international airport has been declared free of toxic chemicals. Malaysian authorities searched through a terminal area after it was revealed Kim Jong-nam had been murdered with the toxic nerve agent VX. The estranged brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un died last week after a liquid was splashed in his face by two women at the airport. The UN classes the nerve agent VX as a weapon of mass destruction. A single drop of the liquid can kill within minutes.