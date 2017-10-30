The 390 Duke is one of the bestselling models of KTM in India as well as in many global markets. Apart from the naked-styled version, the 390 model of KTM is also offered in the full faired version, the RC390. Latest reports indicate that the family is set to expand, adding at least two new versions.

The first model has already been confirmed by the company and it will be an adventure version. The first spy shots of the model, which is likely to be called the 390 Adventure, were taken outside KTM's test facility in southern Europe in December 2016. The design of the 390 Adventure back then was borrowed from KTM's Enduro R.

However, the latest images posted by motorradonline.de indicate the motorcycle will have a different design. The new test mule features a large LED headlamp in line with the one on the KTM 1090 Adventure. The motorcycle's fuel tank, radiator covers and the rear bodywork are identical to the 2017 KTM 390 Duke. The fly-screen above the headlamp and aluminium bash plate add to its off-roader appeal.

Another iteration will be a scrambler. The 390 scrambler model has been spotted in Austria recently while testing. The spy images indicate it will have a beak-type front fender and more raked upside-down fork at front. The front wheel is spoke unit while the rear gets alloy unit and it is also wrapped in a chunky tyre. The front petal disc and the Brembo calliper is similar to the one in the 2017 KTM 690 Enduro R.

Since both variants are based on the all-new 390 Duke, the adventure and scrambler bike will be powered by 373.2cc, single-cylinder engine that develops 44bhp of power and 35Nm of torque. KTM may tweak the tuning for each version.

KTM has not mentioned when it would unveil the new bike models. However, prototypes of both models are expected to debut at the forthcoming EICMA show in Milan in November 2017.