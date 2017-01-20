Rumors about KTM's adventure bike based on the new 390 Duke have been spreading over internet for while. Now, Rajiv Bajaj, MD of Bajaj Auto, which co owns KTM has confirmed that the project is under development. He has confirmed the existence of KTM 390 Adventure on the sidelines of new KTM RC series launch on Thursday.

The company has just finalised the design of the adventure version. Though KTM didn't commit a timeline for the unveiling, it will most probably get its unveiling in 2017 EICMA show in November. Similar to other Duke's platform-based models, the 390 Adventure will be manufactured at Bajaj Auto's Pune plant not only for the domestic market, as well as for the rest of the world.

The first spy shots of the purported motorcycle had been taken outside KTM's test facility in southern Europe in December 2016. Judging by the images, the design of the 390 adventure will be borrowed from KTM's Enduro R. It has been spotted with beefier swingarm and a different engine case. Since it is based on the all-new 390 Duke, the adventure bike will be powered by 373.2cc, single-cylinder engine that develops 44bhp of power and 35Nm of torque. KTM may tweak the tuning for more power and better torque at low revs.

Being a dual-purpose model, the 390 Adventure will feature a host of off-road friendly bits, such as larger spoke wheels skid plate, hand guards, and high-mount exhaust, in addition to the long travel suspension. The suspension is expected to feature around 180mm of travel and tyres are presumably 19-inch up front and 17-inch out back. Braking will be taken care of by single front brake disc and Brembo caliper.

The motorcycle will go up against BMW's just unveiled G 310 GS adventure tourer due for India by the end of 2017 and Royal Enfield Himalayan.