Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM launched a refreshed range of fully-faired RC motorcycles on January 19. The company is now gearing up for the launch of the new Duke series. KTM aficionados were also eagerly waiting for the launch of 250 Duke and RC 250. However, it looks like KTM has no plans to launch both these motorcycles in India.

Also read: 2017 KTM RC 390, RC 200 launched in India at Rs 2.25 lakh, Rs 1.71 lakh

The development costs for KTM 250 Duke and RC 250 are higher as compared to its 200 cc counterparts, reports India.com. Even if KTM decides to go for launch, 250 Duke and RC 250 will be significantly pricier. The pricing will be wafer thin when compared to 390cc Duke and RC and that will lead cannibalisation in KTM's sales.

KTM 250 Duke and RC 250 are based on the 390cc sibling's platform. The engine of both 250 Duke and RC 250 come equipped with NiKaSil coating for better combustion and smooth performance. The bikes also get high performance forged pistons and other parts, all will significantly shoot up the price. Hence, it will be logical for KTM to not to launch 250 Duke and RC 250, and continue with 200 Duke and RC 200 in India.

Both KTM 250 Duke and RC 250 are powered by a 249 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled petrol engine developing 31bhp of power and 24Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox. KTM unveiled new 250 Duke Post EIMCA show in Milan in November 2016.

The new 250 Duke comes with restyled bottom-protruding headlight design with LED inserts. The naked street fighter increased its beastly appeal with and edgy design. The new RC 250 is expected to make debut at the 2017 EICMA show in November.

Source: India.com