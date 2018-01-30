No matter what, she is the snarkiest Defender in the town. And, this time Jessica Jones has found herself on the wrong side of the law.

Taking to Instagram, Jessica Jones aka Krysten Ritter has shared a photo along with a cheeky caption: "Uh oh! JESSICA JONES 2 - out March 8th on @netflix - CAN NOT WAIT for everyone to see what we have made! Jessica is such a badass... get ready!"

The photo teases that the Marvel street superhero is under arrest as she is seen handcuffed. And, it seems quite normal because as we have seen Jessica in the Season 1 of the Netflix show, her character has earned enough reputation of being a troubled head.

Another photo from Season 2, which was revealed via Empire, hinted that Jessica Jones' character will heavily deal with her past — the origin of her power.

"We're always digging deeper into Jessica's character and this season we're peeling back even more layers, revealing more about the experiences that have shaped her present-day life," said showrunner Melissa Rosenberg.

As released by Digital Spy, the official synopsis of Jessica Jones Season 2 reads — "New York City private investigator Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) is beginning to put her life back together after murdering her tormenter, Kilgrave. Now known throughout the city as a super-powered killer, a new case makes her reluctantly confront who she really is while digging deeper into her past to explore the reasons why."

Marvel's Jessica Jones was renewed in January 2016 while the filming began in April 2017 and wrapped in September. The production of Marvel's The Defenders is also going on simultaneously.

Marvel's Jessica Jones Season 2, comprising of 13 episodes in total, will premiere on Netflix on March 8, 2018.

The first season is now available on Netflix. Marvel's Jessica Jones Season 2 is expected to be followed by Luke Cage Season 2 and Daredevil Season 3 this year. Iron Fist Season 2 is expected to arrive in 2019.