Krushna Abhishek has time and again drawn comparisons between him and Kapil Sharma and their respective shows.

A few weeks ago, Krushna said that he and his The Drama Company team would give tough competition to Kapil's The Kapil Sharma Show. "There will be a race for ratings. Our shows will air back-to-back. Both of us will try to give our best to our shows, and we will give tough competition to Kapil. We are bit scared, but are working hard to deliver quality product," he told Hindustan Times. In fact, Krushna had compared the popularity that he and Kapil enjoy with that of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

After roping ex-members of TKSS for his new show, Krushna Abhishek asks 'How could Bharti join hands with Kapil?'

However, this time the actor-comedian said that there was no comparison between him and Kapil. Taking a jibe at the comedy star, Krushna said that their styles are different and that Kapil "just gives one-liners" while he is a performer.

"I never compare myself with Kapil. We have totally different styles. Kapil just gives one-liners, I do performances. Let's be practical and genuine. Does he perform for one hour on his show? I perform for one hour. That's the difference between us," Krushna was quoted by Hindustan Times.

The Drama Company features some former cast of The Kapil Sharma Show — Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra and creative director Preeti Simoes.

On the other hand, Bharti Singh, who had been working with Krushna in Comedy Nights Bachao and Comedy Nights Live, has joined hands with Kapil. Chandan Prabhakar has also returned to The Kapil Sharma Show. While their presence gave some freshness to the show, Kapil's failing health has resulted in a drastic drop in the show's Television Rating Points (TRPs). In the latest TRP chart, The Kapil Sharma Show has been ousted from the top 10 most-watched shows.