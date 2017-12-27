The grand Virushka (Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma) marriage reception in Mumbai on Tuesday evening coincided with Hardik Pandya's brother Krunal's mehendi ceremony (ring ceremony). As a result, India cricket team sensation Hardik could have attended only one gala event and he chose to be beside his brother.

Krunal ties the nuptial knot with Pankhuri Sharma this Wednesday, drawing curtains to a memorable year for the star eligible bachelors of Indian sports who entered the marriage club.

Krunal, 26, is the teammate of his brother Hardik at Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians. Also an all-rounder, Krunal, unlike his brother Hardik, is yet to feature for the India cricket team. Hardik, meanwhile, has had a wonderful year playing for Team India this 2017.

Keeping cricket aside for one evening of celebration and dance and music, the Pandya brothers took away all the attention from fans as they moved their hips, legs, hands, heads to popular Punjabi and Bollywood songs...from 'Tare Gin Gin' by veteran Punjabi artist Sukhbir to the recent sensation 'Bapu Zimidar' by Jassi Gill.

Also, they are seen dancing to the blockbuster song 'Tatar Tatar' from the movie Ram Leela, picturised on Ranveer Singh.

The videos from the JW Marriott Juhu have absolutely gone viral. Watch and enjoy: