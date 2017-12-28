India cricket team star Hardik Pandya's elder brother Krunal got married to longtime girlfriend Pankhuri Sharma in Mumbai on Wednesday December 27. The ceremony remained a gala affair at the JW Marriott hotel and we are here to share all the top moments from the evening.

Watch: When Hardik broke the dance floor with Krunal in the ring ceremony!

The biggest star of the Indian film industry, Amitabh Bachchan, has been pictured in Krunal Pandya's wedding. Only a day earlier, Sr Bachchan was seen alongside his family -- son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and daughter Shweta -- at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's grand marriage reception at the St Regis hotel.

Mukesh Ambani and family were also present for the occasion on Wednesday, along with a host of other India cricket team members as well as the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who remained one of the star attractions of the night, alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

Krunal's brother Hardik meanwhile stole the show in his exquisite black sherwani, while former Bigg Boss contestant and current model-actress Elli Avram hogged all the limelight as she looked like a queen in a classy sari.

Check out the top photos and videos:

Rohit Sharma poses with the Pandya brothers and new bhabhi Pankhuri Sharma

The legendary Amitabh Bachchan enters the shaadi mandap

If the wedding ceremony was a fashion event, Elli Avram would have been the show-stopper

The Master-Blaster creates a frame for the ages for Krunal and Pankhuri