Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has grabbed a lot of attention lately, thanks to Kangana Ranaut. The hunk has been in news because of his personal life, but now he is set to let his films do the talking.

He was last seen in Kaabil in January 2017. Fans are eagerly waiting for the hunk to appear in a new movie, especially the much-awaited Krrish 4.

Hrithik will start his father's movie in 2018, and DNA has reported that Krrish 4 will hit the screens in 2019. Looks like, we have a long wait ahead for Krrish 4.

A source from the team told the daily: "Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan have zeroed in on a story and they are currently building it. After the final script is ready, they will start pre-production. They plan to start the superhero flick by 2018 end and release it the following year."

Before that, he will shoot for two other big movies. From next month, the actor will start the shooting of Super 30 — the biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar.

Then, Hrithik has given his dates to Yash Raj Films for a Sidharth Anand movie, which will also star Vaani Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.

Confirming this news, director Siddharth Anand had said: "While the film has two lead actors — Hrithik and Tiger, there is only one girl in the film, who is cast opposite the former. I was looking for young and fresh energy in the casting and I have found that in Vaani."

It looks like Hrithik is in full form and is keeping no stone unturned for his upcoming movies. The hunk seemed to have taken a break after Kaabil, and now will be back with three movies.

His professional life seems to be sorted, but what about your personal life, Hrithik? The nation really wants to know now.