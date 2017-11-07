The news that self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan (KRK) committed suicide has spread like wildfire on Monday after a popular Twitter handle wrote that KRK has been hospitalised after trying to end his life.

While netizens have been busy marking the big day on their calendars to celebrate the occasion, they might be left in disappointment after reading this report.

Here's what happened.

A Twitter account by the name The Khabri, a popular handle which brings to you the recent happenings in the Bigg Boss house, tweeted, "Breaking! Ex BB Contestant Kamal khan Aka KRK attempted Sucide. He is in Hospital fighting for his life now."

Breaking! Ex BB Contestant Kamal khan Aka KRK attempted Sucide.

He is in Hospital fighting for his life now. — The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) November 6, 2017

KRK had earlier stated that he would commit suicide if Twitter did not restore his account within 15 days.

A couple of days ago, KRK box office's official Twitter handle had tweeted that according to their sources - Versova Area police reached KRK Bungalow because they got a call that KRK is going to commit suicide on November 3.

According to our sources-Versova Area police has just reached to KRK Bungalow because they got call that KRK is going to commit suicide today. — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) November 3, 2017

None of these reports succeeded in proving that KRK indeed attempted suicide. However, when Filmy Monkey contacted KRK, he replied them with an audio message saying "I'm in Dubai, kuchh khaas hai? Phone karoon aapko? (I'm in Dubai, anything important? Shall I call

you back?)"

And now we know that is perfectly alright. The Deshdrohi actor now plans to take legal action against Twitter for suspending his account. He released a photo of legal documents on KRK box office official Twitter handle which mentioned that KRK and his lawyers are working hard on the

case.

"KRK has released this photo to prove that it's just matter of time to take #Twitter to court. He n His lawyers are working hard on the case," read the tweet which seems to be posted on behalf of KRK.

KRK has released this photo to prove that it’s just matter of time to take #Twitter to court. He n His lawyers are working hard on the case. pic.twitter.com/ukhQ4J9zrS — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) November 7, 2017

Earlier, KRK had also issued a press release stating that he is not on Twitter anymore and mentioned that he will drag the microblogging site to court if it doesn't remove all his fake accounts.

KRK's account was suspended by Twitter after he revealed the climax of Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar during his review. It is believed that Twitter suspended his handle on request from Aamir.