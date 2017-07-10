After almost a month since the mysterious death of model-actress Kritika Chaudhary, the Mumbai Police has arrested two persons in connection with the murder.

However, the identities of the two accused have not been revealed yet. Kritika was found dead in her apartment in Andheri, Mumbai, on June 12. After the post-mortem report revealed that she died of a serious head injury, the police had registered a murder case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The incident was first reported by her neighbours who sensed foul smell emanating from her flat. Kritika was hit on her head with a brass knuckleduster. The police suspect that the incident happened on the night of June 7 after Kritika spoke to her parents over the phone. The murder didn't seem to be a planned one, according to the police.

The police suspect that the actress-model was killed probably because of a drug deal fallout, according to reports. A packet of white powder was recovered by the police near the body which they believe to be drugs.

The 27-year-old had worked in a few Balaji Telefilm's TV shows, including the popular serial Parichay. She had also been part of the Kangana Ranaut starrer, Rajjo.