People are quite interested to know who's dating who in the Bollywood industry and the Kriti Sanon-Sushant Singh Rajput's affair rumours are still keeping them entertained. Now, the buzz is that Kriti's sister is seeing a popular Bollywood diva's brother.

It is none other than former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen. Rumours are rife that Sushmita's brother Rajeev and Kriti's sister Nupur are dating, DNA reported. "Rajeev is based in Dubai, but he keeps travelling to Mumbai. He and Nupur met at one of the parties, where each accompanied their sister," a source said.

"They clicked and have become friends. Right now, they are keeping their budding friendship under wraps as he also has acting aspirations. Even Nupur Sanon wants to follow her sister into films," the source added.

The two star siblings reportedly met at a party and fell in love before taking their first step into their Bollywood career. Meanwhile, none of them has said anything in public yet, but Kriti and Sushmita will be soon asked questions regarding their siblings' relationship. Take a look at their picture: