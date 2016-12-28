Actress Kriti Sanon has made a place in Bollywood after featuring in just a few films. The recent buzz is that the diva might share screen space with two Bollywood superstars – Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan – in Thugs of Hindostan.

Fans were already excited for the movie when they learnt Aamir and Big B will appear together on the silver screen. Now Kriti's presence will add glamour to the movie. According to ANI reports, the Dangal actor has been discussing Kriti in his inner circle and the Dilwale actress is said to be the top contender for this film.

Earlier it was being said that either Alia Bhatt or Vaani Kapoor would land the part. Unfortunately, Alia has a jam-packed schedule and Vaani failed to impress Aamir after Befikre released. Now, one has to wait for the final announcement to know who will be the leading lady opposite the powerful male actors.

Before Aamir, Kaabil actor Hrithik Roshan was roped in for the film. But Hrithik walked out of the project as his demands were not met. Also, it was being said that the hunk was reluctant to do Thugs of Hindostan, once his Mohenjo Daro didn't do well.

It has also been reported that Aamir too might leave the project as he demanded a few changes in the script. However, nothing official has been announced, so, for now, Aamir and Amitabh will be seen together in Thugs of Hindostan. Fans will be delighted if Kriti gets finalised for the project as well.

Meanwhile, Aamir is busy enjoying his Dangal moment as it is set to become the highest grosser of 2016. And Kriti will next be seen with Sushant Singh Rajput in romantic drama Raabta.