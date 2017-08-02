Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon was recently body shamed by Hate Story actress Bhairavi Goswami, who called the Raabta actress "a deranged woman." While Twitterati tore into Bhairavi for her unwarranted comment, Kriti didn't post a response for long.

But it all changed when media persons asked her to comment on the tweet in question at a Mumbai event. She asked: "Who is Bhairavi Goswami?" The media then explained about Bhairavi's tweet.

Hearing this, Bareilly Ki Barfi actress said: "I think, I'm just happy for her. She got a lot of publicity. Now you guys know her name also, so yeah."

Isn't she cool?

A few days ago, Kriti had posted a video of her dancing and jumping on a bed. To this Kamaal R Khan aka KRK tweeted: "Ye Dekho Kiriti Bechari, Raabta Ke flop Hone Ke Baad, mentally disturb Ho Gayee hai! [sic]."

"She is really behaving like a deranged woman. How did she become an actress. No headlight, no bumper. Even college students look better," Bhairavi tweeted.

Take a look at how Kriti and Twitterati reacted to Bhairavi's tweets.

Wo Sab choro. Tum kon ho behn? — Najeeb Habib (@NajeebHabib1) July 22, 2017

Vaise ye thi kaun — Randheer Yadav (@RandheerYadav18) July 30, 2017

I Googled you. Result came: no result. That's what you are: no body. Google @kritisanon n millions of article came up. Compreno? — RoshneeSharma (@DurgaKaliMaa) July 29, 2017