Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon was said to be the leading actress of Aamir Khan's next film, Thugs of Hindostan. However, the recent buzz is that the Heropanti diva will not star opposite the Dangal actor as the makers have not finalised anybody.

Also read: Aamir Khan's Dangal goes tax free in Delhi

Thugs of Hindostan is being produced by Aditya Chopra, is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and will star Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir in pivotal roles. Kriti's name has been doing the rounds for the lead actress for a long time, but she has not been finalised yet.

"We don't know where this is coming from. We haven't zeroed down on anybody. We have not locked anybody. We are still thinking who will fit the role best," the Press Trust of India quoted a source as saying.

"We want to cast the right actress, we are not concerned about young or old. We want to cast the right girl for the role. We are yet to zero in on the locations. We are still scouting, but most of it (shoot) will be in Mumbai," the source added.

Earlier Alia Bhatt and Vaani Kapoor's names were also doing the rounds for the leading actress in the film. Unfortunately, Alia has a jam-packed schedule and Vaani failed to impress Aamir with her lukewarm performance in Befikre. Now, one has to wait for the final announcement to know who will be the leading lady opposite the powerful male actors.

Based on the novel Confessions of a Thug by Philip Meadows Taylor, Thugs of Hindostan was initially offered to Hrihtik Roshan. But the Kaabil actor walked out of the project as his demands were not met. Also, it was being said that the hunk was reluctant to do Thugs of Hindostan, after Mohenjo Daro bombed at the box office.