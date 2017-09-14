Bollywood is set to bring an unusual pair as a couple on-screen. Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen romancing Kriti Sanon in Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming movie.

The ace filmmaker won't be taking the director's seat but has given a newcomer the opportunity. It looks like Bhardwaj is set to experiment in the flick by bringing a new director and an unusual pair on-screen, SpotboyE reported.

Nawaz has proved his talent a long ago with his performance in Gangs of Wasseypur 2. Later, he continued to win hearts as a villain, as hero's friend, as a cop and also, as a hero of the movie.

On the other hand, Kriti is only four movies old, but she has made her place in Bollywood. Her first flick, Heropanti, and her last release Bareilly Ki Barfi did well at the box office. However, the two other flicks – Dilwale and Raabta, failed to impress the audience.

We wonder what kind of story will Bhardwaj bring with this new on-screen pair. Though his last film Rangoon tanked at the box office, the director has given some good movies like Haider and Omkara.

The official announcement of his next movie with Nawaz and Kriti has not been made yet. Meanwhile, the actors are also busy with their respective projects.

Nawaz will be seen next in a short film, Carbon, in which he will play a person who is from Mars. The actor's last movie was Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. Though it didn't earn much at the box office, the actor stole hearts with his performance.